Woodward Targets Bush's Lack Of Oversight

Citing curious absences and an "odd detachment," journalist Bob Woodward argues that President Bush ultimately fell short as commander-in-chief during the Iraq war.

"In key moments, the president was not there at the meetings where [administration members] were confronting the reality that they had a strategy that was not working," Woodward said in a recent interview on Fresh Air.

Woodward fields questions about this assertion, and about his new book, The War Within.

