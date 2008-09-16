© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Woodward Targets Bush's Lack Of Oversight

Published September 16, 2008 at 4:12 PM CDT
Bob Woodward has written four books on the inner workings of the Bush administration.
Robyn Beck
/
AFP/Getty Images
Bob Woodward has written four books on the inner workings of the Bush administration.
Citing curious absences and an "odd detachment," journalist Bob Woodward argues that President Bush ultimately fell short as commander-in-chief during the Iraq war.

"In key moments, the president was not there at the meetings where [administration members] were confronting the reality that they had a strategy that was not working," Woodward said in a recent interview on Fresh Air.

Woodward fields questions about this assertion, and about his new book, The War Within.

