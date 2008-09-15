© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sammy Davis, Jr.'s 'Music, Money, Madness'

Published September 15, 2008 at 2:52 PM CDT
Join the Discussion

During his lifetime, Sammy Davis, Jr. served in World War II, fought racial segregation, converted to Judaism and made $50 million singing, dancing and cavorting with the Rat Pack. By the time he passed away however, Davis was impoverished and deeply in debt to the IRS. After his death, Davis' estate lost all rights to his name, image and music.

Investigative journalist Matt Birkbeck traces the rise and fall of Davis' fortunes in his biography, Deconstructing Sammy: Music, Money, Madness, and the Mob.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News