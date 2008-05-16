© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remembering The Hacienda Bros. Chris Gaffney

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published May 16, 2008 at 9:03 AM CDT

Chris Gaffney, vocalist and accordion player for the Hacienda Brothers, died last week from liver cancer at the age of 57.

In this 2006 Fresh Air interview, Gaffney and bandmate Dave Gonzalez discuss the origins of the band's "western soul" sound, which blends country and soul music, and Gaffney reveals his short stint as a boxer.

The Hacienda Brothers' upcoming album is called Arizona Motel.

This interview originally aired on December 5, 2006.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

NPR News
Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
See stories by Terry Gross