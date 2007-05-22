China's Manufacturing Boom Worries U.S.

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

And if you're wondering how China is able to produce all those cheap goods, consider today's last word in business, which is actually the last number - $40. Factories first developed in the coastal cities in China but they've now moved inland where city officials lure investors by claiming they can pay their workers half what they're paid in other industrial cities. And it seems to be working. In the city of Chongqing, 40,000 new workers arrive from the villages every month. That adds to a population that's already in the millions and the workers will earn an average of $40 per month. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.