© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Secretary Spellings Defends Agency's Loan Rules

By Michele Norris
Published May 17, 2007 at 3:00 PM CDT

U.S. Education Secretary Margaret Spellings has been on the defensive this month, amidst an ongoing scandal about the student loan industry and accusations from Congress that her department has not provided sufficient oversight.

Spellings tells NPR's Michele Norris that she has been working to clean up the student loan industry for the past two years — but that it's not entirely within her jurisdiction.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Michele Norris
See stories by Michele Norris