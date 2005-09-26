© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Iraq Constitution May Bring Civil War, Report Warns

By Melissa Block
Published September 26, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

The Iraqi constitution as written will push that country toward full-scale civil war, a report from a nonprofit organization warns. Melissa Block talks with Robert Malley, director of the International Crisis Group's Middle East program.

The group's new report, "Unmaking Iraq, the Constitutional Process Gone Awry," describes how Iraq's rushed constitutional process has deepened the rifts among the Shia, Kurds and Sunni Arabs.

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
