Iraq Constitution May Bring Civil War, Report Warns

The Iraqi constitution as written will push that country toward full-scale civil war, a report from a nonprofit organization warns. Melissa Block talks with Robert Malley, director of the International Crisis Group's Middle East program.

The group's new report, "Unmaking Iraq, the Constitutional Process Gone Awry," describes how Iraq's rushed constitutional process has deepened the rifts among the Shia, Kurds and Sunni Arabs.

