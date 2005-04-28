Photos of Caskets Bearing War Dead Released

After an extended legal fight, the Pentagon has released hundreds of photographs of caskets, bearing casualties of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as Korea, and Vietnam. The Pentagon had fought the release of these photos, which were taken by military photographers.

The Defense Department released the images in response to Freedom of Information Act requests made by Ralph Begleiter, a professor of communication at the University of Delaware and a former correspondent with CNN. He talks with Melissa Block.

