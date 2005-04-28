© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos of Caskets Bearing War Dead Released

Published April 28, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

After an extended legal fight, the Pentagon has released hundreds of photographs of caskets, bearing casualties of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as Korea, and Vietnam. The Pentagon had fought the release of these photos, which were taken by military photographers.

The Defense Department released the images in response to Freedom of Information Act requests made by Ralph Begleiter, a professor of communication at the University of Delaware and a former correspondent with CNN. He talks with Melissa Block.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News