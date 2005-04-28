© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
A Quieter Course for Punk Pioneer Ian MacKaye

By Katia Dunn
Published April 28, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Ian MacKaye (pronounced Mac-EYE) is known as a punk rock veteran, the guitarist and vocalist who founded the seminal band Minor Threat in the early '80s and, after the demise of that band, Fugazi.

But his most recent album, the self-titled debut of his new band The Evens, is lilting melody. The guitarist and vocalist formed The Evens with drummer Amy Farina, who also sings on the album. Katia Dunn spoke with MacKaye about the project.

