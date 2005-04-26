© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scoring Political Points in Editorial Cartoons

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published April 26, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT
Nick Anderson has been drawing politically edgy cartoons since he was 15.
Nick Anderson has been drawing politically edgy cartoons since he was 15.

Editorial cartoonist Nick Anderson has won both fans and awards for the edgy messages often found in his seemingly conventional drawings.

His ideas -- and the way he presents them -- recently led to a Pulitzer Prize for Anderson, who at 38 is a syndicated cartoonist based at The Courier-Journal in Louisville, Ky. His cartoons have appeared in Newsweek, The New York Times and The Washington Post, among other papers.

The Pulitzer panel commended Anderson for his "unusual graphic style that produced extraordinarily thoughtful and powerful messages."

In winning the award, Anderson beat out Garry Trudeau, creator of the Doonesbury cartoons, and Don Wright of The Palm Beach Post.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

NPR News
Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
See stories by Terry Gross