Scoring Political Points in Editorial Cartoons

Editorial cartoonist Nick Anderson has won both fans and awards for the edgy messages often found in his seemingly conventional drawings.

His ideas -- and the way he presents them -- recently led to a Pulitzer Prize for Anderson, who at 38 is a syndicated cartoonist based at The Courier-Journal in Louisville, Ky. His cartoons have appeared in Newsweek, The New York Times and The Washington Post, among other papers.

The Pulitzer panel commended Anderson for his "unusual graphic style that produced extraordinarily thoughtful and powerful messages."

In winning the award, Anderson beat out Garry Trudeau, creator of the Doonesbury cartoons, and Don Wright of The Palm Beach Post.

