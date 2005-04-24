© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Professor' Rules the School of Urban Street Ball

By Tom Goldman
Published April 24, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT
Grayson Boucher, 20, earned his nickname, "The Professor," because he schools people on the basketball court.
Tom Goldman, NPR
/
Grayson Boucher, 20, earned his nickname, "The Professor," because he schools people on the basketball court.

For several years, the basketball apparel company AND 1 has marketed the phenomenon of street ball through its highlight tapes of no-look passes and thundering dunks set to hip-hop. They feature AND 1's stable of players, guys with nicknames like Hot Sauce and Main Event.

Then, there's The Professor -- a slick, ball-handling guard who's somewhat of a pioneer in AND 1's urban world of street ball: He's their first white player.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Tom Goldman