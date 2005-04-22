King Sunny Ade Tours U.S., African-Style

King Sunny Ade (pronounced ah-DAY) is one of the founders of world music, offering the sounds of Nigeria to the rest of the globe for the last 30 years. The star and his band have toured the U.S. many times, but his latest visit is a bit different.

This time, the tour is being performed African style, which includes interactive elements known as "spraying" and "praise singing." The performer also known as the Minister of Enjoyment tells Scott Simon how American fans are responding to the traditional performance.

