Trip Offers a Respite for Red Lake Students

A group of seniors from Red Lake High School is visiting Washington, D.C., this week as part of a government studies program. For the students, the trip is a welcome occasion to get away from memories of the shooting last month at their Minnesota school, which is located on an Indian reservation.

But it's hard to get away entirely. Though they share the silliness and boredom of high school students everywhere, there's a clear layer of sadness and unease that can bubble up unexpectedly. When gunshots rang out as part of a play they went to see, the effect was more than startling.

And they get questions from the other students on the Washington tour about where they were the day of the shooting.

