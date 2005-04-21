© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trip Offers a Respite for Red Lake Students

By Melissa Block
Published April 21, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

A group of seniors from Red Lake High School is visiting Washington, D.C., this week as part of a government studies program. For the students, the trip is a welcome occasion to get away from memories of the shooting last month at their Minnesota school, which is located on an Indian reservation.

But it's hard to get away entirely. Though they share the silliness and boredom of high school students everywhere, there's a clear layer of sadness and unease that can bubble up unexpectedly. When gunshots rang out as part of a play they went to see, the effect was more than startling.

And they get questions from the other students on the Washington tour about where they were the day of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
See stories by Melissa Block