A group of 24 alleged al Qaeda members went on trial Friday in Madrid. Three of them are accused of having helped prepare the Sept. 11 attacks in the United States.

The trial is the biggest so far of alleged Islamist militants in Europe. The prosecution has presented 300 binders containing 100,000 pages of evidence. All of the suspects have denied the charges against them.

