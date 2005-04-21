© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
On Earth Day, Bush Plugs Environmental Policies

By Don Gonyea
Published April 21, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

President Bush marks Earth Day with a visit to the Great Smoky Mountains -- America's most-visited national park and one of its most polluted. The president will use the park as a backdrop for promoting policies he says will result in cleaner air and water. Environmentalists say he is actually weakening regulations.

Copyright 2005 NPR

Corrected: April 23, 2005 at 10:19 AM CDT
President Bush canceled his Earth Day visit to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park because of bad weather.

