Military Combats High Divorce Rate

By Alix Spiegel
Published April 20, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Long deployments make marriage especially difficult for military couples. In an effort to reverse the high divorce rate in the armed services, the Army has created a marriage-counseling program that teaches military couples basic relationship skills.

Alix Spiegel
Alix Spiegel has worked on NPR's Science Desk for 10 years covering psychology and human behavior, and has reported on everything from what it's like to kill another person, to the psychology behind our use of function words like "and", "I", and "so." She began her career in 1995 as one of the founding producers of the public radio program This American Life. While there, Spiegel produced her first psychology story, which ultimately led to her focus on human behavior. It was a piece called 81 Words, and it examined the history behind the removal of homosexuality from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.
