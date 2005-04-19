© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
House Leaders Offer to Open DeLay Ethics Probe

By Andrea Seabrook
Published April 19, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Republicans on the House Ethics Committee say they are prepared to open an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing by Majority Leader Tom DeLay.

The committee, which is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats, has yet to meet in this session of Congress because of a battle over rules. Democrats object to a change Republicans made in rules involving the launch of investigations, a change they say protects DeLay.

Andrea Seabrook
Andrea Seabrook