House Leaders Offer to Open DeLay Ethics Probe

Republicans on the House Ethics Committee say they are prepared to open an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing by Majority Leader Tom DeLay.

The committee, which is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats, has yet to meet in this session of Congress because of a battle over rules. Democrats object to a change Republicans made in rules involving the launch of investigations, a change they say protects DeLay.

