No Child Left Behind Under Fire in Utah
Utah lawmakers say the No Child Left Behind Act is unfair. Last year, they were close to opting out of the federal mandate altogether. When U.S. education officials threatened to pull another hundred million in federal funding, the rebellious lawmakers reconsidered. From member station KCPW in Salt Lake City, Julie Rose reports.
Corrected: May 5, 2005 at 10:03 AM CDT
In this story, the reporter incorrectly stated that a school "deemed as failing by federal officials runs the risk of losing federal funds." A public school is not judged by the federal government but by the state. If it fails to meet targets, it faces a variety of interventions but does not risk losing federal funds.