Exploring Immigration Reform Proposals

Utah officials replace the driver's licenses of undocumented workers with "driving privilege cards" that can't be used as legal identification. Congress is a debating a similar concept to fight terrorism and illegal immigration. Neal Conan and guests discuss the pros and cons of Real ID.

Seth Stern, reporter for Congressional Quarterly

Rep. David Dreier, chairman of the House Rules Committee

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Democrat from Texas. Ranking member of House Subcommittee on Immigration, Border Security, and Claims

Jennifer Sanchez, minority issues reporter for the Salk Lake Tribune in Salt Lake City, Utah

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.