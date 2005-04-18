© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Exploring Immigration Reform Proposals

By Neal Conan
Published April 18, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Utah officials replace the driver's licenses of undocumented workers with "driving privilege cards" that can't be used as legal identification. Congress is a debating a similar concept to fight terrorism and illegal immigration. Neal Conan and guests discuss the pros and cons of Real ID.

Seth Stern, reporter for Congressional Quarterly

Rep. David Dreier, chairman of the House Rules Committee

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Democrat from Texas. Ranking member of House Subcommittee on Immigration, Border Security, and Claims

Jennifer Sanchez, minority issues reporter for the Salk Lake Tribune in Salt Lake City, Utah

Award winning journalist Neal Conan was the final host of Talk of the Nation, which broadcast its final show on June 27, 2013.