Cardinals' Second Vote Ends in No Decision

Black smoke rose again Tuesday morning from the Sistine Chapel chimney, indicating that cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church have not yet elected a successor to Pope John Paul II.

The cardinals, who began their deliberations Monday, have much to weigh, including the personalities of the candidates and major issues facing the church.

The 115 voting cardinals will reconvene Tuesday afternoon for the day's second and final session of secret balloting.

