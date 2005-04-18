© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Cardinal Ratzinger Becomes Pope Benedict XVI

By Neal Conan
Published April 18, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

The Catholic Church has a new pope. Former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Germany was elected Tuesday to be the new leader of the world's 1 billion Catholics. Neal Conan talks with guests and takes listener calls about Pope Benedict XVI and what challenges lie ahead for him.

Guests:

Monsignor Kevin Irwin, professor of liturgy and sacramental theology at the Catholic University of America. He also received his doctorate in sacred theology from St. Anselm's in Rome.

Andrew Walker, producer with BBC News. Has profiled papal candidates for six years.

Neal Conan
Award winning journalist Neal Conan was the final host of Talk of the Nation, which broadcast its final show on June 27, 2013.