The Many Talents of Andrew Bird

By Liane Hansen
Published April 16, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

With a penchant for constantly reinventing his sound, Andrew Bird is an unusual combination of songwriter, violinist, guitarist, vocalist and professional whistler. On The Mysterious Production of Eggs, he plays virtually every instrument but the drums.

After a year on the road with such artists as the Magnetic Fields, My Morning Jacket, Lambchop and Ani DiFranco, the Chicago musician will tour Europe later this spring.

Bird tells Liane Hansen about the new CD, which is flavored by the marvelous illustrations of artist Jay Ryan, who puts a comic and sometimes cryptic face on Bird's lyrics.

Liane Hansen
