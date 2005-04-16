Oregon Town Trains for the Worst: a Tsunami

/ Tom Banse for NPR / Tom Banse for NPR A sign on a Seaside, Ore., street alerts visitors to the potential threat.

In the small town of Seaside, Ore., residents took time out of their weekend to participate in a tsunami evacuation drill. Producer Tom Banse sends this audio postcard of the disaster-preparation training day.

In California, Los Angeles County is said to be in the lead preparing ways to escape disastrous waves. But California's manager of tsunami preparedness says the large population base along the L.A. coast makes a full-scale evacuation drill like that in Seaside impractical for his region.

