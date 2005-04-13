The Political Evolution of Hezbollah

Amid political turmoil in Lebanon following the assassination of former prime minister Rafik Hariri and the ongoing withdrawal of Syrian troops, there are questions about the role of Hezbollah.

Hezbollah, or "Party of God," was founded in 1982 in response to an Israeli invasion, young fighters backed and trained by Iran. Over two decades, the Islamist militant group has built a powerful political movement with 13 members in parliament. Now many Lebanese are openly questioning Hezbollah's militant role. But so far, the group still seems to be considering its options.

