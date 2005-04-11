Piano Phenom Lang Lang Performs Mozart, Liszt

When Chinese pianist Lang Lang was only 2 years old, his father spent $300 -- half his annual income -- to buy a piano. The young boy began playing the instrument by ear and was taking lessons by the age of 3.

Today, Lang Lang is an international musical star known for his explosive showmanship and extraordinary technical skill. Over the next few weeks, the 22-year-old pianist will perform concerts in Sweden, Norway and Germany before he returning to the United States to give a solo recital at Carnegie Hall in May.

He joins NPR's Fred Child to perform some music and talk about his latest projects.

