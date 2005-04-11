© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lawrence, Kansas: Convergence Capital USA

By David Folkenflik
Published April 11, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Media watchers are paying close attention to what the local newspaper in Lawrence, Kan., is doing.

The World Co., which owns the Lawrence Journal-World newspaper, online and cable news divisions, is providing a model for how the news media may operate in the future. It's led by media-convergence evangelist, Rob Curley.

The company is winning accolades for its multiple approach to covering the local news.

This is the first of a two-part series on new media.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
See stories by David Folkenflik