Antibody Treatment for Alzheimer's Shows Promise

A small study being presented at the American Academy of Neurology meeting in Miami suggests that treating Alzheimer's patients with a type of antibody may halt or even reverse progress of the degenerative disease.

Researchers from New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center say six of seven patients showed better brain function after six months of treatment with immunoglobulin.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.