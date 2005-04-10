© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
'Liberation Theology' and the Vatican

By Farai Chideya
Published April 10, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Though widely admired, Pope John Paul II left a mixed legacy on the continent because of his opposition to what is known as "liberation theology," an argument for the poor to channel their political might through the church. NPR's Farai Chideya speaks with Blase Bonpane, director of the Office of the Americas, and a Senior Research Fellow at the Council on Hemispheric Affairs, about how the Vatican's views on liberation theology will figure into the selection of the next pontiff.

NPR News
Farai Chideya
Farai Chideya is a multimedia journalist who has worked in print, television, online, and radio. Prior to joining NPR's News & Notes, Chideya hosted Your Call, a daily news and cultural call-in show on San Francisco's KALW 91.7 FM. Chideya has also been a correspondent for ABC News, anchored the prime time program Pure Oxygen on the Oxygen women's channel, and contributed commentaries to CNN, Fox, MSNBC, and BET. She got her start as a researcher and reporter at Newsweek magazine. In 1997 Newsweek named her to its "Century Club" of 100 people to watch.