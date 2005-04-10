'Liberation Theology' and the Vatican

Though widely admired, Pope John Paul II left a mixed legacy on the continent because of his opposition to what is known as "liberation theology," an argument for the poor to channel their political might through the church. NPR's Farai Chideya speaks with Blase Bonpane, director of the Office of the Americas, and a Senior Research Fellow at the Council on Hemispheric Affairs, about how the Vatican's views on liberation theology will figure into the selection of the next pontiff.

