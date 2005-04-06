© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Rwanda's Quest for Redemption

Published April 6, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT
Detail from "Justice on the Grass'
Eleven years ago in Rwanda, Hutus began killing their tribal rivals the Tutsis. Over 100 days more than 800,000 people were massacred, including many Hutu moderates. How are Rwandans seeking justice and moving on from those traumatic experiences? And how have the media instigators of the violence been held accountable?

Guest:

Dina Temple-Raston, author of Justice on the Grass: Three Rwandan Journalists, Their Trial for War Crimes, and a Nation's Quest for Redemption

