Critics Decry U.S. 'Rendition'
Secret airplanes. Missing suspects. Rumors of torture. Official denials. Slowly, information is emerging on "extraordinary rendition," the secretive government practice critics describe as outsourcing torture. We discuss rendition -- and how and why the government uses it.
Guests:
Michael Hirsh, senior editor at Newsweek
Mike Scheuer, former chief of the bin Laden unit at the CIA, 1996-99; author, Imperial Hubris
Rep. Edward Markey, Democrat from Massachusetts
