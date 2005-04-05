© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
From Tibet to Utah, to a Death in Iraq

By Eric Westervelt
Published April 5, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Lance Cpl. Tenzin Dengkhim, 19, a Tibetan who immigrated to the United States with his family more than a decade ago and later joined the Marine Corps, was killed in combat Saturday in Iraq's Al Anbar province, west of Baghdad.

The Dengkhims came to the United States in the early 1990s and moved to Utah before settling in northern Virginia.

Dengkhim became a Marine in September 2003. In March 2004, he was assigned to the 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, based out of Camp Lejeune, N.C. He served as a rifleman and had been on active duty in Iraq for less than a month.

