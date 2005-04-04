Scotland's treasured Sword of Wallace leaves the British Isles for the first time in 700 years to go to New York City as part of the city's April 6 Tartan Day celebrations.

According to ancient lore, the weapon belonged to William Wallace, the 13th-century rebel who launched Scotland's bloody rebellion against England.

The sword will be on display in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Terminal until Sunday, April 10.

Guest:

Keith Brown, keeper of the sword and a member of the Stirling Town Council

