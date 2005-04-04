Sword of Wallace
Scotland's treasured Sword of Wallace leaves the British Isles for the first time in 700 years to go to New York City as part of the city's April 6 Tartan Day celebrations.
According to ancient lore, the weapon belonged to William Wallace, the 13th-century rebel who launched Scotland's bloody rebellion against England.
The sword will be on display in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Terminal until Sunday, April 10.
Guest:
Keith Brown, keeper of the sword and a member of the Stirling Town Council
