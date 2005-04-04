Nabbing a Pulitzer, from an Oregon Weekly

Reporter Nigel Jaquiss is among this year's Pulitzer Prize winners, announced Monday. Jaquiss, of Willamette Week of Portland, Ore., won for his investigative reporting on a long-held political secret: The story of former Gov. Neil Goldschmidt's sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl.

As he researched the events of the middle 1970s, Jaquiss was stymied by the victim's refusal to cooperate with him, in apparent respect for a settlement agreement reached in 1994. The case also involved shady financial dealings with a private investigator, who reportedly acted as a go-between for the governor.

In winning the $10,000 prize, Jaquiss beat out rivals from The New York Times and The Des Moines Register.

2005 Pulitzer Prize Winners

Journalism

Public Service: The Los Angeles Times for its series exposing deadly medical problems and racial injustice at an inner-city hospital.

Breaking News Reporting: The Star-Ledger, Newark, N.J., for coverage of the resignation of New Jersey's governor after he announced he was gay and confessed to adultery with a male lover.

Investigative Reporting: Nigel Jaquiss of Willamette Week, Portland, Ore., for his investigation exposing a former governor's long concealed sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old girl.

Explanatory Reporting: Gareth Cook of The Boston Globe for explaining the complex scientific and ethical dimensions of stem cell research.

Beat Reporting: Amy Dockser Marcus of The Wall Street Journal for her stories about patients, families and physicians that illuminated the often unseen world of cancer survivors.

National Reporting: Walt Bogdanich of The New York Times for his stories about the corporate cover-up of responsibility for fatal accidents at railway crossings.

International Reporting: Kim Murphy of the Los Angeles Times for her coverage of Russia's struggle to cope with terrorism, improve the economy and make democracy work.

Feature Writing: Julia Keller of the Chicago Tribune for her reconstructed account of a deadly 10-second tornado that ripped through Utica, Ill.

Commentary: Connie Schultz of The Plain Dealer, Cleveland, for her columns that "provided a voice for the underdog and underprivileged."

Criticism: Joe Morgenstern of The Wall Street Journal for his film reviews.

Editorial Writing: Tom Philp of The Sacramento Bee for his editorials on reclaiming California's flooded Hetch Hetchy Valley.

Editorial Cartooning: Nick Anderson of The Courier-Journal, Louisville, Ky.

Breaking News Photography: The Associated Press staff for photos of combat in Iraq.

Feature Photography: Deanne Fitzmaurice of the San Francisco Chronicle for her photo essay on an Oakland hospital's effort to mend an Iraqi boy nearly killed by an explosion.

Letters And Drama Prizes

Fiction: Gilead by Marilynne Robinson (Farrar, Straus & Giroux).

Drama: Doubt, a Parable by John Patrick Shanley.

History: Washington’s Crossing by David Hackett Fischer (Oxford University Press).

Biography: de Kooning: An American Master by Mark Stevens and Annalyn Swan (Alfred A. Knopf).

Poetry: Delights & Shadows by Ted Kooser (Copper Canyon Press).

General Non-Fiction: Ghost Wars: The Secret History of the CIA, Afghanistan, and Bin Laden, from the Soviet Invasion to September 10, 2001 by Steve Coll (The Penguin Press).

Prize in Music: Second Concerto for Orchestra by Steven Stucky, premiered March 12, 2004, by the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles (Theodore Presser Company).

