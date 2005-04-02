© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
The Pope's Roots Thrive in Poland

By Emily Harris
Published April 2, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

The news of the pope's death hits especially hard in Poland, where thousands of the faithful had been praying for his recovery, even in the face of John Paul's sharply declining health.

NPR's Emily Harris reports from southern Poland on how the pope's personal history has become woven into the landscape of his home country.

Born Karel Wojtyla in Poland 84 years ago, Pope John Paul II died in his apartment at the Vatican Saturday after leading the Catholic Church for 26 years.

Emily Harris
International Correspondent Emily Harris is based in Jerusalem as part of NPR's Mideast team. Her post covers news related to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip. She began this role in March of 2013.
