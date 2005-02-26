Nun's Crusade Inspires Oscar-Nominated Film

When the red carpet rolls out for the Academy Awards on Sunday, 84-year-old Sister Rose Thering will be watching the ceremony with interest. Thering is the subject of Sister Rose's Passion, a short documentary nominated for an Oscar.

Directed by Oren Jacoby, the film traces Thering's struggles to reform the Roman Catholic Church and fight anti-Semitism. As a young nun, Thering challenged the church doctrine that had blamed Jews for the death of Jesus for thousands of years. Her work had a direct bearing on the historic Vatican II Council that formerly changed the church's position.

NPR's Jennifer Ludden speaks with Jacoby about Thering and the film.

