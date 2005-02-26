© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amnesty Founder Benenson Dies

By Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Published February 26, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Peter Benenson, the founder of the human rights organization Amnesty International, has died, reportedly of pneumonia. Benenson, who was 83, started the group in 1961, calling for the release of prisoners of conscience. That impulse led to a movement that has grown into a world-wide watchdog for the oppressed.

Despite being very ill in his last years, Benenson continued to be the public face of Amnesty International. In 2001, he was presented with the Pride of Britain lifetime achievement award.

Today, Amnesty International has almost two million members and supporters around the world, dedicated to implementing Benenson's ideals.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Nancy Marshall-Genzer is a part time newscaster, reporter, and producer for NPR. She reports on a variety of issues, including education and homeland security.