Amnesty Founder Benenson Dies

Peter Benenson, the founder of the human rights organization Amnesty International, has died, reportedly of pneumonia. Benenson, who was 83, started the group in 1961, calling for the release of prisoners of conscience. That impulse led to a movement that has grown into a world-wide watchdog for the oppressed.

Despite being very ill in his last years, Benenson continued to be the public face of Amnesty International. In 2001, he was presented with the Pride of Britain lifetime achievement award.

Today, Amnesty International has almost two million members and supporters around the world, dedicated to implementing Benenson's ideals.

