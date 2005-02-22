Summers Dispute Highlights Gender Debate

The uproar over remarks by Harvard University President Lawrence Summer doesn't seem to be dying down. Now his ability to lead the institution is in question. But just what is the role of a university president? We host a discussion of what's expected of academic leaders, and what's acceptable.

Scott Jaschik, editor of Inside Higher Ed, a new online publication at www.insidehighered.com

John McCardell, president emeritus, Middlebury College; professor of history

John Silber, president emeritus, Boston University

