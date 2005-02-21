© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Palestinian Official: 'Small Window' of Hope

By Robert Siegel
Published February 21, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Nabil Shaath
Julia Buckley, NPR
/
Nabil Shaath

A top Palestinian official says he's hopeful that a "small window" of opportunity exists for peace with Israel in the wake of this month's cease-fire agreement.

But Nabil Shaath, foreign minister for the Palestinian Authority, says Israel is moving too slowly on removing roadblocks, withdrawing Israeli forces from West Bank cities, and discussing which Palestinian prisoners should be released next.

"If people do not see the fruits of this agreement soon, they will allow provocateurs and others to incite us into, once again, disbelief that the Israelis are really serious in ending their occupation," Shaath tells NPR's Robert Siegel, who is reporting from the Middle East this week.

Editor's Note: On Feb. 24, 2005, Shaath became deputy prime minister and information minister as part of a new Palestinian Cabinet.

