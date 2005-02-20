© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
The Words and Legacy of Malcolm X

Published February 20, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Forty years ago, legendary black activist Malcolm X was murdered. He was giving a speech Feb. 21, 1965 in the Audubon Ballroom in Manhattan when he was gunned down.

Malcolm X, who was born Malcolm Little in Omaha, Neb. in 1925, described himself as "the angriest black man in America." Some of that anger -- as well as his humor and politics -- is audible in an excerpt from a speech from the year before his death.

Commentator and author Murad Kalam offers a tribute, saying that Malcolm X is missed today by American Muslims, who have no contemporary leader like him.

