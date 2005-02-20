Columbia Tragedy Spurs Interest in Boy's Drawings

When Space Shuttle Columbia's mission ended in tragedy, a piece of history was rediscovered. Ilan Ramon, an Israeli astronaut on Columbia, had taken a drawing with him into space, a view of Earth as seen from the moon.

The scene was imagined by Petr Ginz, a teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp in 1944. Born in Prague, Ginz was a skilled writer and artist.

Since the Columbia disaster, Ginz's wartime diaries have gained new popularity, and they've now been published in the Czech Republic. Katerina Zachovalova reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.