Clarinetist and Composer Don Byron

With his latest CD, Ivey Divey, bandleader Don Byron pays homage to saxophonist Lester Young. Byron is a prolific musician who gets inspiration from all kinds of music.

Classically trained, he has performed and recorded music by Henry Mancini, Stevie Wonder, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Ornette Coleman, Frederic Chopin, Duke Ellington, William C. Handy, Raymond Scott and klezmer music from Mickey Katz.

One of Byron's most-played recordings is Bug Music, heard, among other places, on NPR.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.