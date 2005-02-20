© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Clarinetist and Composer Don Byron

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published February 20, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

With his latest CD, Ivey Divey, bandleader Don Byron pays homage to saxophonist Lester Young. Byron is a prolific musician who gets inspiration from all kinds of music.

Classically trained, he has performed and recorded music by Henry Mancini, Stevie Wonder, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Ornette Coleman, Frederic Chopin, Duke Ellington, William C. Handy, Raymond Scott and klezmer music from Mickey Katz.

One of Byron's most-played recordings is Bug Music, heard, among other places, on NPR.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

NPR News
Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
See stories by Terry Gross