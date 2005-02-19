Teen Idol Sandra Dee Dies in California

Former teen movie star Sandra Dee has died at 63 in California. While the cause of death was not immediately released, the actress had reportedly been treated for kidney disease and pneumonia.

Dee rose to stardom playing the title role of the 1959 beach movie Gidget, the first of many ingénue roles she would play.

Dee, who was married to pop singer Bobby Darin, also starred in That Funny Feeling, Imitation of Life, and A Summer Place.

