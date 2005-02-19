Sounds of Apartment Life: The Music of Cantinero

Ned Wharton, NPR / / New York's Lovely Studios, also known as Chris Hicken's apartment.

Cantinero is the musical pen name of British singer-songwriter Chris Hicken.

A veteran of a number of English bands, Hicken earned the nickname -– the Spanish word for "bartender" –- while tending bar in New York for many years.

He recently released his debut CD, Championship Boxing, a collection of introspective pop songs recorded in New York's Lovely Studios -- which happen to be a spare bedroom in the singer's New York apartment.

The CD captures the sound of city apartment life: dripping taps, background television and the barking of Hicken's own coonhound Ruby.

NPR's Sheilah Kast recently visited Hicken's Lovely Studios to talk about his music.

