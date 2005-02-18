Beyond Melting Clocks: A Dali Retrospective

Salvador Dali is renowned for surrealist paintings of the 1920s and '30s, when bizarre imagery and fluid forms populated his canvases. Yet his sphere of artistic influence extended beyond his avante-garde painting style.

In a retrospective on exhibit through May 15, the Philadelphia Museum of Art is displaying more than 200 pieces of Dali's work. Sculpture, works on paper, and photographs accompany 150 paintings. The focus is on later works that were not popular with critics when they were produced in the years after World War II.

The exhibition offers a chance to take a fresh look Dali's impact on the world of art a century after his birth. Joel Rose of member station WHYY in Philadelphia took an early tour.

