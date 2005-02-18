© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beyond Melting Clocks: A Dali Retrospective

Published February 18, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Salvador Dali is renowned for surrealist paintings of the 1920s and '30s, when bizarre imagery and fluid forms populated his canvases. Yet his sphere of artistic influence extended beyond his avante-garde painting style.

In a retrospective on exhibit through May 15, the Philadelphia Museum of Art is displaying more than 200 pieces of Dali's work. Sculpture, works on paper, and photographs accompany 150 paintings. The focus is on later works that were not popular with critics when they were produced in the years after World War II.

The exhibition offers a chance to take a fresh look Dali's impact on the world of art a century after his birth. Joel Rose of member station WHYY in Philadelphia took an early tour.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News