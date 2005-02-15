© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

To the Letter: Thriving in a New Job

By Ketzel Levine
Published February 15, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Becky Wahl in her office at The Courtyards at Fishing Creek in Chesapeake Beach, Md.
Ketzel Levine, NPR
/
Becky Wahl in her office at The Courtyards at Fishing Creek in Chesapeake Beach, Md.

Being a secretary for several decades did little for Becky Wahl's sense of direction. Managing her husband's computer business, while an added challenge, wasn't the answer, either. At 54, she realized she had yet to find any work that seemed like, as she says, "What I want to do."

After she and her husband closed down their business, Becky Wahl had pretty low expectations for her work life. Then the mayor of Chesapeake Beach, Md., a family friend, heard of an opening for property manager at a housing complex in town. He thought she'd be perfect for the job.

Much to her own surprise, the job of running The Courtyards at Fishing Creek has become a dream job. Because of the increased responsibility and self-direction it demands, Wahl, at 57, says she's engaged at work in a way she never was before.

The Courtyards is an enclave of affordable housing units, with 60 apartments and 16 townhouses. Wahl says she relishes the job's challenges: the lease arrangements, the maintenance reports -- and especially the letters, now written in her own words.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Ketzel Levine
NPR Senior Correspondent Ketzel Levine reports for Morning Edition.