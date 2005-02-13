© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
A Woman's Metamorphosis into the 'Butterfly Lady'

Published February 13, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Residents of Pacific Grove, Calif., know Ro Vaccaro as the butterfly lady, and she usually wears at least one butterfly emblem every day.

Pacific Grove is where 18,000 Monarch butterflies come to mate every year, and the peak of their mating is always the week of Valentine's Day.

The 63-year-old Vaccaro tells independent producer Brett Myers the story of how she moved to this town on a whim, and underwent a similar caterpillar-to-butterfly-like metamorphosis after seeing the monarchs.

