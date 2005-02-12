© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Listening to the Movies: Oscar-Nominated Music

By Sheilah Kast,
Andy Trudeau
Published February 12, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Andy Trudeau
Bob Malesky, NPR
/
Andy Trudeau

From the sweeping scores of Elmer Bernstein to the chilling strings of Bernard Herrmann, the music of the movies has long transported audiences to other worlds. With the Academy Awards only weeks away, NPR's resident film music buff Andy Trudeau joins Weekend Edition Sunday for his 10th year as a guide to the film score Oscar nominees.

In part one of a three-part series, he speaks with NPR's Sheilah Kast about nominees Jan A.P. Kaczmarek for Finding Neverland and Thomas Newman for Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast joined NPR in November 2003 as the weekend newscaster for "PBS/NPR Newsbrief," the hourly 30-second television news reports produced by NPR for PBS stations.
Andy Trudeau