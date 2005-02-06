© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Can You Hear Me Now -- For Free?

Published February 6, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Industry experts say traditional home phones may be phased out in favor of computer-powered calling.
A growing number of people are making cheap long-distance calls using the Internet and special telephone adapters. Others are talking for free, relying solely on their computers and services like Skype.

Skype has become hugely popular with colleges kids and their parents, who like to stay in touch without running up a bill. Renee Montagne used Skype to talk with New York Times Technology writer David Pogue about the options of making contact without involving phone companies.

