With Mardi Gras just around the corner, the party in the Crescent City is fast approaching its annual fever pitch.

Amid the lavish parades and throngs of revelers, there will be lots of local music.

For those who can't make it down for the festivities, Shout! Factory Records has released a four-CD set celebrating the music of the city called Doctors, Professors, Kings & Queens: The Big Ol' Box of New Orleans.

Chuck Taggart, the producer of the CDs, offers a musical Mardi Gras sample.

