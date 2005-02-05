© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
The Big Ol' Box of New Orleans

By Sheilah Kast
Published February 5, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
The Big Ol' Box of New Orleans

With Mardi Gras just around the corner, the party in the Crescent City is fast approaching its annual fever pitch.

Amid the lavish parades and throngs of revelers, there will be lots of local music.

For those who can't make it down for the festivities, Shout! Factory Records has released a four-CD set celebrating the music of the city called Doctors, Professors, Kings & Queens: The Big Ol' Box of New Orleans.

Chuck Taggart, the producer of the CDs, offers a musical Mardi Gras sample.

NPR News
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast joined NPR in November 2003 as the weekend newscaster for "PBS/NPR Newsbrief," the hourly 30-second television news reports produced by NPR for PBS stations.