The Innocence Mission: Lullabies for All Ages

Published February 4, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Lead singer Karen Peris of The Innocence Mission turns American standards into lullabies on the group's sixth CD, Now The Day Is Over.

Peris says she has sung songs such as "Moon River" and "Over the Rainbow" to her children since they were born.

The CD was recorded over two weeks in the summer of 2004, influenced by a common love for the 1960s recordings of artists such as Astrud Gilberto and Vince Guaraldi, and the soundtrack to the film Breakfast at Tiffany's.

