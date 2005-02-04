Sam Phillips, Unplugged

When Leslie Phillips, a young Christian music singer from Calif., started becoming disillusioned with her industry, she switched to her childhood nickname Sam and took on a whole new sound of dark folk and pop. Eight albums and many musical styles later, Sam Phillips is one of the most acclaimed singer songwriters of her generation.

Creators at Carnegie presents an hour of Phillips performing her own songs of love and heartbreak with hints of the Beatles, Kurt Weill and Irving Berlin. The Section String Quartet and Phillips' own band join her in an unplugged performance.

